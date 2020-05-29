A sequel to the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie in development

Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy have set a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog in motion. Jeff Fowler will return to direct with screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Based on the videogame franchise from Sega, Sonic tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. Tika Sumpter also co-stars with Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

The sequel is still in the development stage so decisions have not been made yet regarding casting or a production start date. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara will return to produce with Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi, and Tim Miller serving as executive producers.

Upon its release, Sonic the Hedgehog scored the No. 1 opening weekend of all time for a movie based on a video game, and boasted the fourth-best Presidents Day weekend debut. Sonic the Hedgehog grossed over $58 million domestically in its opening weekend to become the best domestic opening for a video game property on the big screen to date.