A new ‘Witcher’ game to begin development

A new Witcher game is set to be in development once Cyberpunk 2077 launches, CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński has revealed.
Kiciński informed a pack of journalists (via Eurogamer Poland/PSU) that a “relatively clear concept” has already been frozen for the next entry in the Witcher series, but that full production would begin “immediately” after Cyberpunk 2077 releases in the market.
The Witcher 3 is one of the most successful RPGs of the current console generation, having just recently been moved to the Switch and updated with PC cross-save and enhanced visuals.
Cyberpunk 2077 was recently rescheduled until September, so it seems like we can expect the next Witcher game to begin development soon.
As per reports, the new Witcher game won’t be a direct sequel to 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and won’t be called The Witcher 4. Kiciński also added that every game the Polish studio currently has planned will be based in either the Witcher or Cyberpunk universe. A smaller team from within the studio is being resourced for development on the new Witcher game.
Not much was revealed were provided on the next Witcher game, except that it will be “embedded” into The Witcher franchise.