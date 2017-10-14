A new ‘Motu Patlu’ movie is set to release this Diwali

After entertaining kids with their Kung Fu mania in the first two movies of the series, the masters are back and this time, the journey is apparently tougher with bigger and bolder Kung fu villains.

Join Motu and friends as Motu trains with the Boneless Master himself in Hong Kong to defeat the most menacing villain of all; Devil Don. Get set to learn some deadly moves from the awesome twosome and rejoice in the glory of good over evil with Motu Patlu in Hong Kong (Kungfu Kings 3) which premieres this Diwali, 19 October at 2.30 pm only on Nickelodeon.

The duo from Furfurinagar, Motu Patlu, visited several cities to promote their upcoming movie – Motu Patlu Kung Fu Kings- 3. In the respective cities, the superstars were seen training kids’ defensive lessons of karate in an attempt motivating them to remain equipped to fight every peril. Not just this, the Kung Fu Kings also demonstrated the epic move of breaking a plank to showcase strength and positive energy. With the marketing promotions in place, the feature is all set to release this Diwali.