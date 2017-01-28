A new mode is impending with the upcoming DLC of ‘Titanfall 2′

While the online gaming community is all set to celebrate the Chinese New Year with various themed events in games like League of Legends, Heroes of the Storm, Dota 2 and Overwatch, Respawn Entertainment has made an announcement for their upcoming DLC (downloadable content) for their multiplayer shooter, Titanfall 2.

The developers of the successful franchise had already announced that the future DLC content for the aforementioned IP would be free of cost. The company will usher in a new game mode called ‘Live Fire’ in February and a multiplayer map from Titanfall will also make a comeback in March.

The designer of the new mode, Griffin Dean, gave out some insights about the upcoming mode, saying “fast-paced round-based 6v6 pilot only elimination mode.” In the end, the team with the flag possession wins and each round lasts for only 60 seconds.

“Live Fire was inspired by speedball matches in paintball,” Dean further stated. “We wanted to capture the spirit of these lightning-fast competitive matches and give it a Titanfall twist. Live Fire, like speedball, is fundamentally about forward momentum. You have to advance against the enemy, attack aggressively without hesitation, and make split second decisions that can make or break your team’s victory.”

Respawn had announced earlier this month that they would be releasing two new maps for ‘Live Fire’, Stacks and Meadow, along with another map for the game’s Coliseum mode called Columns.

This update also brings back the Colony map from Titanfall.