A new Facebook feature allows ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ fans to turn themselves to dust with AR Mask

Ever wondered about being turned into dust like ‘the earth’s mightiest heroes’ and blowing away into oblivion as willed by the mad Titan Thanos? Well, all hail social media, soon none of us might feel so good. (as reported by Comicbook)

In celebration of the digital and upcoming Blu-ray/DVD release of Avengers: Infinity War, Facebook is rolling out a new custom AR mask that allows fans to turn themselves into ‘dust’.

The mask only works on the updated Facebook mobile app. The instructions note that this effect is designed to work on iPhone devices 5S or newer and Android devices from 2012 onwards, and that the “overall experience may be affected on older devices.”

Facebook will also have slow roll-out of new effects and might be possible the effect won’t show up on any device for a few days as this a temporary bug in the Facebook system. The camera will automatically default to selfie mode once this has been resolved.

Fans can watch Avengers: Infinity War now on digital HD, and it will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on 14 August.