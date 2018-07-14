A Lee-themed convention is coming to China

Stan Lee’s co-founded American media production company Pow! Entertainment announced that the company is launching its first Stan Lee Comic Con in Shanghai this year from 1 October to 3 October at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. The event bids comic publishers, animation studios, film companies, toy companies, and gaming companies to participate and exhibit.

The convention will be all about theme-based activities such as exclusive meetings, events, signing sessions, and cosplay. It will also include pop culture activities, comic and electronic music festivals, and e-sports featuring American comics.

In May this year, Stan Lee had undergone a legal proceeding against POW! claiming that he was duped into signing an exclusive right to his name. Months are the proceeding; Lee has announced that the suit has been dismissed. Also, Morgan is now barred from contacting Lee or coming within 100 yards of him as per a restraining order granted upon him.