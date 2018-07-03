A fraction of the world of animation will be seen on Netflix

Upcoming series on Netflix are eagerly awaited as the hype for these entertainments are beyond the communicated mask. Being popular for its original stories, Netflix has delivered various well-liked and admired animations for every age-group. Coming with their next-in-the-line shows, Netflix is set to share more content with its viewers. What is questioned is—how well these new shows will embark in the world of animated lovers?

Disenchantment (August)

“You have seen the future in Futurama, you have seen the present in Spring Field, and so what’s the obvious third move, a past of course. Welcome to Dreamland.”

Let’s get whisked away to the fragments of a medieval kingdom of Dreamland and watch the misadventures of a hard-drinking young princess Bean. How can a protagonist go about alone on a life-journey without a companion? Elfo, Bean’s feisty elf companion, and Luci, her personal demon contribute healthy in attracting danger and adventures. The trio has an interesting life where they get to encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools—the best life one can hope for where you get to meet the popular creatures of an imaginative world.

It is a complete package for the I-want-all types where life, death, love, and sex come together to create a learning and pleasurable experience. If you yearn to laugh in this world of hardship and on-the-toes-active souls, then Disenchantment will bring a light-hearted comedy and an opportunity to laugh while shutting the ever-productive mind. The series stars Eric André, Matt Berry, and Jeny Batten.

Shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Netflix has already ordered two seasons i.e. 20 episodes of this show. In a statement, vice president of Original Content Cindy Holland spoke remarkable and appreciative words for Matt Groening’s brilliant work which has resonated with generations around the world. The series will abide by his trademark style and sharp-cutting wit which will be a perfect fit for the content giant Netflix.

Disenchantment hits Netflix on 17 August.

Cupcake & Dino: General Services (July)

A Brazilian-Canadian animated television series targeted to the age-group above +7 (including the silly grown-ups), this despicable animated series is about an ambitious cupcake, a cute-looking pastry with a Napoleon complex, and his friendly yellow dinosaur brother.

Isn’t it an out-of-the-world bond?—a cupcake and a dinosaur. They together strive to make a name for themselves in the competitive General Services business in a big city. Wondering what General Service caters to? It includes lawn mowing, house sitting, stopping a monster from another dimension before it destroys the big city, and just about any peculiar tasks. Whatever be the work, they are just a call away.

This 52 x 11-minute series is produced by eOne and Birdo Studio in Brazil in collaboration with Netflix, Teletoon, and Disney. Though it will start its journey as a Netflix Original, in spring 2019 it will be heading to Teletoon and Disney channels (Latin America). The show is a whole wrap-up of funny and original creator-driven content that will resonate strongly with the universal audience. Sadly, the trailer is not out yet even though the show is expected to hit Netflix in July. To reduce that pain and bring some light to the show, Pedro Eboli posted a fun attempt with a temp rock from “Bangarang” by Skrillex. The trailer is highly anticipated, but this attempt is equally fun. Do watch.

Did you hear that Cup and Dino’s grandmother is a steak? Any steak lovers in the house?

Cupcake & Dino: General Services hits Netflix on 27 July.

Hilda and the Hidden People (September)

Dear, book lovers—start watching series too as your favourite Hilda is coming to the screen.

For those who haven’t heard of it before, here comes the adventure of a teenage girl who is fearless and carries her blue hair just perfectly. Her name, Hilda, means battle and the show justifies her name just as well. Her sidekick, meaning the supportive character, is a deerfox named Twig who travels with her from their home place in a vast magical wilderness full of elves and giants to the bustling city of Trolberg. Hilda is cute, the location is magical and the monsters are terrifying—one of the best combinations for humour and entertainment.

Hilda is bold with an adventurous spirit and a vivid imagination for the world. Watch her conquer the most ferocious, deadly, and not-so-good-looking monsters. And for the fans of Game of Thrones’ Lyanna Mormont, hear her speak as Hilda in the series. Again, the trailer is not out yet, but some snapshots are available for the eyes.

Hilda and the Hidden People hits Netflix on 21 September.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (July)

“So George and Harold make comic books. ‘We are cool’ ‘Me too’. But they had a mean old principal who told them what to. So they got a Hypno-ring and first, they made him dance, then accidentally kind on purpose turned him into Captain Underpants.”

The magnificent story of Captain Underpants, an epic movie, will continue in a brand new animated Netflix series.

So we know how Captain Underpants was made and not born. And who are the creators, two school-going kids who hate their ever-so-angry and fun-hating principal for his not-so-good and always-so-cranky behaviour. Even his workstation has a board with ‘Hope dies here’ written on it. Hypnotism mixed with superpowers is the option to turn your principal into a world-saving, good-to-people, and superheroic Captain Underpants.

So, now the future of the school lies in the hands of two comic-book lovers and a superhero in his baby-pants.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants hits Netflix on 13 July.