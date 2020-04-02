A close look at Asus Rog’s 2020 spring line-up

The one industry that has remained almost unscatched amid the Coronavirus shutdown is Gaming industry. It has been emerging by the day and technology companies haven’t forgotten to tap into this booming market.

ASUS is one such tech-giant that has been proactive in providing solutions to the gaming community with all its technical prowess. Its gaming arm, Republic of Gamers recently announced its updated gaming laptops for 2020. Apart from that even this year’s models have had some critical upgrades, facilitating gamers and content creators alike. Asus was also one of the firsts to partner up with gaming giants like Tencent to smoothen the processes of their ROG gaming phones.

ROG addressed a problem that has long afflicted folks in the gaming sector by redesigning and streamlining upgrades. The upcoming laptops entail new additions into all the of Asus gaming laptops like the ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strix and TUF series. Also, the company also announced the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, the company’s first gaming laptop with two screens.

All the forthcoming gaming laptops in the 2020 will come loaded with Pantone-validated display panels and will come powered by 10th Generation Intel processors. They are also Wi-Fi 6 certified. In addition to that, Asus claims that they will also have a longer battery life, with approximately 20-30% increase in battery backup.

Here is a detailed look at what all gaming laptops are going to be launched by Asus soon :-

ROG Zephyrus S15

The new Zephyrus S15 gets a more traditional keyboard and mouse layout that works better in tight quarters and on laps. As with Zephyrus S17, augmented AAS coupled with CPU-cooling liquid metal thermal compound pre-applied at the factory allows the S15 to offer configurations topping out with the RTX 2080 SUPER GPU. The S15 is rigged with a 300Hz panel with a 3 ms response time.

The compact chassis includes space for dual M.2 SSDs that can be configured in a blazing-fast RAID 0 array, as well as a Thunderbolt 3 port for professional speed over USB-C.

ROG Zephyrus S17

The new Zephyrus S17 offers a 17.3-inch display with a 300 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms grey-to-grey response time. Performance is looked after by an RTX 2080 SUPER GPU and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU. The AAS cooling solution opens a large intake vent beneath the system when the lid is raised.

ROG Zephyrus M15

The ROG Zephyrus M15 is directed towards those who look for value and performance, with a range of configurations that make it an easy choice for a wide audience. Display options including 240Hz and 144Hz FHD panels and a 4K UHD display let users pick the screen that best fits their needs. GPU options range from the affordable yet capable GeForce GTX 1660 Ti up to the RTX 2070 GPU. The Zephyrus M15 is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

ROG Strix SCAR 15/17

The ROG Strix SCAR 17 offers a 300Hz IPS-level panel in two different sizes. With an Intel processor up to the latest Core i9-10980-HK and up to the RTX 2080 SUPER GPU, Strix SCAR 17 makes use of 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM to handle most games with ease.

The SCAR series also gets customisable RGB LED lighting effects. A wraparound light bar underneath the front and side edges of the chassis casts a wide glow and complements the keyboard backlighting and illuminated RGB logo on the laptop’s lid, all of which can be customized and coordinated with ROG Aura Sync.

Strix SCAR 15/17 also features the ROG Keystone II, a small NFC-enabled device that docks into the side of the chassis. It can be customised to launch the Armoury Crate game library, a specific operating mode, or any game or app when inserted. The Keystone II can also provide access to a secret, encrypted Shadow Drive (exclusive to Windows 10 Pro) and trigger a stealth mode that mutes audio and minimises all apps when removed.

The ROG Strix SCAR 15 gets a 15.6-inch display offers the same tournament-grade 300Hz refresh rate with an undeniable Strix SCAR look. It is powered by up to a 10th Gen Core i9 CPU and up to the RTX 2070 SUPER GPU.

ROG Strix G15/17

Both Strix G15 and Strix G17 are powered by 10th Gen Intel processors up to a Core i7. GPU options range up to the RTX 2070 SUPER GPU and drive high-refresh-rate displays tailored to today’s most popular esports titles. Strix G17 and Strix G15 have 144 Hz displays as standard, but both are also available with an even faster 240 Hz panel.

We are excited about the lineup and we shall keep you posted on developments.