A celebrity driven cooking game, ‘Domestic Diva’ featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra is Viaan Industries’ latest offering

Viaan Industries, promoted by Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are set to bring about the first celebrity themed cooking game of the country – Domestic Diva with Shilpa Shetty as your mentor.

The title will attempt to target both male and female audience across the world. The game has in place an opportunity to meet and greet with Shilpa Shetty Kundra on topping the monthly leaderboard.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra says, “Domestic Diva is an addictive fun cooking game, where anyone can knock up some tasty dishes from my forthcoming book Diary of a Domestic Diva. Own your own restaurant, cook food and serve customers as quickly as possible to earn maximum profits. It tests your time and resource management skills. Travel the world and explore varieties of recipes around the globe.”



It is a Diner Cafe restaurant story game where you are to open a classy cafe and serve customers delicious recipes. You can serve coffee, cook bakery items and more in this restaurant simulator.

“Domestic Diva is an addictive restaurant story game with lot of recipes curated by Shilpa and with this game she now has complete healthy portfolio for her fans with her YouTube channel -“Swastha Raho Mast Raho”, and her upcoming cooking book scheduled to be launched soon,” said Viaan Industries chairman Raj Kundra. He also added, “It offers you a chance to master your skills in multi-tasking, managing the kitchen in your restaurant with Shilpa Shetty Kundra as your guide! Start building your restaurant empire!”

There are at least three other games currently in development at the studio, targeting Indian and global gaming audience.

In the previous year, Nukebox Studios from Bengaluru found success in their cooking-based game Food Truck Chef. This new offering from Viaan Studios would be the latest title in the bandwagon of increasing celebrity games from India. Shilpa Shetty Kundra would be joining the likes of Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Sachin Tendulkar in this genre of gaming.

Domestic Diva will be available on Google Play and iOS Appstore from 19 January 2018.