A Canadian service studio Bardel Entertainment appoints Rick Mischel as CEO

Rainbow Group, an International animation and multimedia content production company, who recently acquired Bardel Entertainment has hired Sony Pictures Animation’s producer Rick Mischel as the new CEO. He has a huge hand in the successful launch of two Sony animated series based on the feature film hits Hotel Transylvania and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. And as SVP for Sony Pictures Imageworks, Mischel launched and managed the studio’s Vancouver animation/VFX facility, and also worked on Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, and The Smurfs.

“This is an exciting opportunity to lead a group of gifted animation artists with a proven track record of delivering the highest quality animation for some of the biggest intellectual properties in television and film,” said Mischel. “I look forward to continuing that history of surpassing client expectations, and working together with the global resources of Rainbow to take the company in new, innovative directions.”

As the CEO, he has to build on Bardel Entertainment’s reputation for quality, creativity, and innovation to develop a new business strategy and explore untapped opportunities.

Prior to Sony Pictures Animation, Mischel was EVP of Technicolor and managed the joint venture with DreamWorks Animation in India. He has also served as founder and president of Reach Games, CEO of CGI animation studio Mainframe Entertainment, and president & COO of The Harvey Entertainment Company.