Taiwan Excellence unveils its ‘TE Gaming Rig’ ahead of its annual yearly tournament

The Taiwan Excellence’s special vehicle, the # TE Gaming Rig, was revealed at Infiniti Mall in Malad on 11 July 2017. It has been designed to give people a first-hand experience of the exciting world of gaming and the adrenaline rush associated with it. Taiwan Excellence’s #TEGamingRig will cruise its way into the hearts of people, touring 50 locations in India, covering nearly the entire western, northern and eastern regions before returning back to Mumbai.

The unusual gaming vehicle was flagged off by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) deputy executive director of strategic marketing department Scott Yang from the mall amidst. Taiwan Excellence has been holding its annual gaming event – Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup (TE Gaming Cup) – over the past three years, with and this year’s being held in the coming months. This innovative gaming vehicle will be touring different locations in the country to encourage not only professional gamers but also the general public to know more about the gaming culture and to create awareness about the TE Gaming Cup.

The vehicle will promote and showcase cutting-edge gaming products — from gaming gear, peripherals, software to other components — belonging to some of the most renowned Taiwanese brands.

Leading brands like Acer, ADATA, Asus, BenQ, Cooler Master, D-Link, FSP, Gigabyte, In Win, MSI, Optoma, Thermaltake, and Transcend will be showcasing their gaming products. MSI recently broke all records when it won five Best Choice Awards at Computex Taipei 2017 — the world’s 2nd largest B2B PC exhibition.

Speaking of the amazing gaming vehicle, Yang, “We introduced the opulent Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup to encourage gamers and to fan their passion for gaming. This time too, with the #TE Gaming Rig, we wish to reach out to professional gamers and give them a glimpse of the most exceptional gaming technology and innovations. At the same time, even the general public can experience gaming technology from Taiwanese brands, which are pioneers of these technologies and products. The mobile showroom aims to encourage everyone to experience the world of gaming. People are going to have a fabulous time trying out the gaming accessories and products, even trying their hand at gaming.”

Taiwan’s ICT companies have for long played a key role in the global supply chain for electronics products. Over the past 15 years, the ICT revolution has driven global development in an unprecedented way.

The Taiwan Excellence Cup has been one of the known tournaments in the Indian esports circuit for several years now and the two editions that we have been into were pretty good in itself. This year’s editions is probably include more games, maybe even a fighting-based game like Tekken. The qualifiers in the six cities, namely Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bangalore are likely to begin in September while the finals will be held in Mumbai in October at the same venue