9 Story secures multiple sales for animated series ‘3 Amigonauts’

9 Story Media Group is pleased to announce that it has secured multiple international sales for the animated comedy 3 Amigonauts (52 x 11’), aimed at children 6 to 11 years old. New licenses include Sony Pictures Television Networks (UK, Italy and Sub Saharan Africa), Canal+ (French-speaking Europe and Africa), RTP (Portugal), Disney (CEE), DKids (MENA) and Zoom (Israel). The series premiered in August 2017 on YTV in Canada.

Created by award-winning director Kyle Marshall (The Loud House) and directed by Mike Geiger (Winston Steinburger and Sir Dudley Ding Dong), 3 Amigonauts is produced by 9 Story Media Group for YTV. 9 Story Distribution International is handling international distribution and consumer products.

Set in earth’s far-flung future, 3 Amigonauts follows three lovable but reckless pals, Herby, Kirbie and Burt, who are mistakenly accepted at the universe’s most prestigious space academy. In their quest to fit in, these goofball friends super-size the smallest tasks into madcap intergalactic adventures.