9 Story Media Group refreshes brand by launching new consumer products division

9 Story Media Group announced the launch of a consumer products division, 9 Story Brands. It brings Out of the Blue Enterprises and 9 Story’s licensing endeavours together under the new division following the recent acquisition.

9 Story president and CEO Vince Commisso said, “We have gone through a major transformation over the last few years. In addition to our organic growth, with the acquisition of Brown Bag Films in 2015 and Out of the Blue Enterprises earlier this year, our company has undergone a considerable expansion. We now have a global footprint with operations in Toronto, New York, Dublin, and Manchester, and a staff of over 600. We wanted our branding to reflect our growth, and where the company is going to go in the future.”

The consumer products group will focus on building global kids brands both on and off-screen allowing audience multi-dimensional experiences with their favourite characters. 9 Story Brands will work closely with its TV and digital distribution teams, as well as third-party IP owners, licensees and retailers to ensure coordinated and strategic brand management from start to finish.

9 Story Brands represents a portfolio of properties, including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Super Why!, Peg + Cat, Luo Bao Bei, Wild Kratts, Nature Cat and Colorforms.

It will be co-managed by 9 Story’s VP, consumer products Kristin Lecour who will lead international efforts and Out of the Blue’s VP, consumer products Kyra Halperin who will direct U.S. based initiative. Both will be reporting to 9 Story’s chief strategy officer Natalie Osborne.

“We are thrilled to launch 9 Story Brands at this year’s licensing expo. Joining forces with Out of the Blue significantly increases both our bench strength and our portfolio. We have long been in the business of creating, producing and distributing hit children’s shows. This next chapter will take our global licensing activities to the next level, turning our shows into brands,” said Osborne.

In addition to the launch of 9 Story Brands, 9 Story Media Group has redesigned its corporate logo, marketing assets, website, and more with a whole new contemporary look. 9 Story Brands officially launches at next week’s licensing expo in Las Vegas.