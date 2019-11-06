9 Story Media Group gets on board former Nickelodeon executive, Karen Fowler

9 Story Media Group has brought in a former Sesame Workshop and Nickelodeon executive to lead its Toronto-based development team. Karen Fowler is joining the firm as VP of development for animation and live-action.

Reporting to chief creative officer Angela Santomero, Fowler will be working closely with Jennie Stacey (VP development), Sarah Wallendjack (VP development and production) and Jeremy Slutskin (VP live action, NY), to help expand 9 Story Media’s development and production slate.

She was previously executive producer of The Sesame Workshop/PBS reboot of The Electric Company, which won 10 Emmys and has held staff positions at Sesame Workshop, Nickelodeon and CBC Kids, where she was executive in charge of development and production.

More recently, Fowler was development executive and creative producer on Nickelodeon’s Abby Hatcher for Spin Master.

9 Story’s slate of animation includes Doc McStuffins, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Octonauts.