9 Story Media announces sale of ‘Camp Lakebottom’ season 3 to Disney Channel Latin America

9 Story Media announced that it has licensed an additional 13 x 22’ episodes of the animated comedy series Camp Lakebottom to Disney Channel in Latin America. 52 half hours currently air on Disney Channel across Latin America.



Produced by 9 Story for Teletoon Canada, various seasons of the series have been licensed to additional international Disney Channels (Ireland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Benelux and MEA (Japan), ABC TV (Australia), Super RTL (Germany), Canal+ Family (France and Africa) and Noga (Israel).

Camp Lakebottom is an animated comedy about 12-year-old prankster McGee, who was headed for an awesome summer at Camp Sunny Smiles when his bus took a wrong turn and landed him at old, run down and ridiculously spooky Camp Lakebottom! McGee soon discovers though that Lakebottom is not just your average camp; it’s the ‘Best Camp Ever!’