Hulu acquires exclusive streaming rights for the animated comedy series ‘Camp Lakebottom’ from 9 Story

9 Story Media announced that Hulu has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to global hit series Camp Lakebottom (26 x 22’). Under the terms of the agreement, Hulu retains exclusive VOD rights to the first season of the animated program. Camp Lakebottom originally premiered on Teletoon Canada and Disney XD (USA).

Various seasons of the series have been acquired by international Disney Channels (Latin America, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Benelux, MEA and Japan), ABC TV (Australia), Super RTL (Germany), and Canal+ Family (France & Africa).

Camp Lakebottom follows the story of Preteen prankster McGee who is planning on having an awesome summer at Camp Sunny Smiles but, when his bus takes a wrong turn, he ends up at run-down, spooky Camp Lakebottom. McGee quickly discovers that Lakebottom isn’t a typical camp – it’s the best camp ever! It’s the best camp ever as long as you enjoy surfing “killer” waves, eating french “flies,” and having monsters as counselors. That stuff is at the top of every camper’s wish list, right? McGee and pals Gretchen and Squirt must do whatever it takes to protect the camp from his nemesis from Camp Sunny Smiles across the lake.

9 Story Distribution International has also sold seasons six, seven and eight of the classic Garfield and Friends (45 x 24’) series to Hulu. The worldwide rights to Garfield and Friends were recently acquired by 9 Story Distribution International in 2016.