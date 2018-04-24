9 Story Distribution International sanctions ‘Luo Bao Bei’ to Channel 5’s Milkshake!

9 Story Distribution International has announced to have licensed their new animated children’s series Luo Bao Bei to Channel 5’s Milkshake! in the UK. The show is set to premiere on the pre-school programming block on 7 May 2018.

Gok Wan, British fashion consultant, TV presenter and author is roped in to voice Luo Bao Bei’s father. The show is penned by British writer Dave Ingham (Shaun the Sheep, Octonauts).

“We are so pleased to partner with Milkshake! for Luo Bao Bei. As a brand leader for outstanding pre-school content in the UK, Milkshake! is the perfect home for this charming show. We can’t wait for kids in the UK to get to know our very special protagonist, Luo Bao Bei,” 9 Story vice president, business development and acquisitions Alix Wiseman said.



Produced by Magic Mall Entertainment and created by Magic Mall’s Grace Tian with Cloth Cat Animation commissioned for the animation, Luo Bao Bei follows a bright and spirited seven-year-old girl of the same name who has a vivid imagination and embarks on the quest to understand the world around her. With friends, family, and some endearing animal companions by her side, she navigates the excitement of childhood with enthusiasm and curiosity, finding adventures along the way. Children everywhere will relate to Luo Bao Bei’s journey to learn life lessons with one story at a time.

“Milkshake! viewers will be mesmerised by Luo Bao Bei’s visual style and Dave Ingham’s marvellous writing and Milkshake! is delighted to be adding the series to its unrivaled schedule,” commented Milkshake! and Nickelodeon (NEE) SVP and general manager Alison Bakunowich.

9 Story Distribution International holds global distribution and merchandising rights, excluding China. The programme was recently acquired by ABC Australia and E Junior (UAE).