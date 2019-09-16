9 Story Distribution announces international broadcast deals for preschool series ‘Dr. Panda’

9 Story Distribution International announced that it has secured multiple international sales for the first season of the 3D animated preschool series Dr. Panda (39×7′). New broadcast deals include Cartoonito (Italy), RTL Kids (Netherlands, Luxembourg), YLE (Finland), TVNZ (New Zealand) and HITN (Latin America and Spanish-speaking USA). The series was also licensed to Roku in the US, and to the kids learning app Azoomee for the US, UK, Eire, Sweden, Malta and South Africa.

9 Story previously announced that it had acquired worldwide distribution rights to Dr. Panda, excluding China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and select rights within MENA in September 2018. The worldwide sensation and award-winning app franchise, Dr. Panda’s first 3D series has over 120 million downloads and five million active users per month.

The series takes place in the wonderful world of Panda City, where every day Dr. Panda tries out a new job working together with his friends. A mix-up at the post office? A chicken stuck in a tree? Carrots mysteriously disappearing? No problem! With a dash of creativity and a good deal of teamwork, Dr. Panda always saves the day!

Developed for children ages three to six , Dr. Panda is created and produced by Lin Yan with Giggle Garage (Origanimals, Kazoops, Cam and Leon) and Spider Eye (Jungle Junction, Thomas & Friends, The Happos Family). The series is written by Daan Velsink (Panic!, Snapshot, Bingo!) and Chris Parker (Peppa Pig, Shaun the Sheep) and directed by Patrick Chin and Wip Vernooij (Moshi Monsters, Wellie Wishers).