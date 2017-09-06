9 Story Distribution and China’s Magic Mall partner on new animated show ‘Luo Bao Bei’

9 Story Distribution International, the international distribution arm of 9 Story Media Group, and Magic Mall Entertainment (China) have joined forces for the animated children’s series Luo Bao Bei (52 x 11’).

Created and produced by Magic Mall with Cloth Cat Animation in Wales commissioned for production, 9 Story Distribution International has acquired global distribution and merchandising rights, excluding China.

“We’re excited to form this partnership with 9 Story,” said Magic Mall Entertainment general manager and Luo Bao Bei creator Grace Tian. “After our successes in working with Dave and Cloth Cat, I’m confident that 9 Story will make Luo Bao Bei a household name worldwide.”

Luo Bao Bei (pronounced “Law-o Bao Bay”) is currently in production and expected to premiere in China in the fourth quarter of 2017. Targeting audience from four to seven, the series has award-winning writer Dave Ingham (Shaun the Sheep, The Octonauts) onboard as the head writer.

The series follows Luo Bao Bei, a bright and spirited seven-year-old girl with a vivid imagination, on a quest to understand the world around her. With her friends, family, and some endearing animal companions by her side, she navigates through the excitement of childhood with enthusiasm and curiosity, finding adventures along the way.

9 Story Distribution International VP acquisitions and business development Alix Wiseman said, “We immediately fell in love with Luo Bao Bei’s irrepressible determination and with the funny and touching storylines about growing up and being part of a family. We feel the series has tremendous potential around the world and can’t wait to share initial episodes at MIPCOM.”

“Luo Bao Bei’s experience is drawn from contemporary China, but her curiosity and love for life is universal,” said Luo Bao Bei executive producer Alex Chien. “We love how she figures things out around her with the help from her family and friends. She learns to be both smarter and kinder as each story unfolds.”

9 Story Distribution International will launch the series at MIPJR next month with several completed episodes.