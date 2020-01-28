9 Story Brands secures ‘Moon and Me’ licensees

9 Story Brands has announced a slate of new Australian licensees for Sutikki and Foundling Bird’s preschool series Moon and Me.

The new deals for Australia follow the successful debut of the series Moon and Me from Teletubbies creator Andrew Davenport on ABC Australia last June. The series combines the latest in visual and technical innovations to create a colorful world that explores themes such as kindness, empathy, consideration and friendship.

Additional partners include Hunter Products (toys, puzzles and wood), Kinnerton (confectionary), Redan Publishing (magazines) and Minor Entertainment (live shows).

Merchantwise will handling licensing and marketing for Moon and Me in Australia on behalf of 9 Story and 9 Story Distribution International will oversee the global distribution of the series excluding the U.S., the UK, and China, with 9 Story Brands managing global merchandising rights excluding the UK and China.