9 Story acquires Breakthrough Entertainment’s kids and family library besides their development slate

9 Story Media Group has announced to have entered into an agreement to acquire Breakthrough Entertainment’s kids and family library. Under this agreement, 9 Story will acquire 757 half hours of animated along with live action kids and family content, bringing their total distribution library to more than 3,500 half hours. Though the transaction is expected to close within the next 30 days, financial terms are yet to be disclosed.

9 Story will also take over Breakthrough’s kids and family development slate following which they’ll have the right to produce future seasons of these properties. Breakthrough has agreed to a three-year non-compete in the kids and family space but will complete its current kids and family production slate.

9 Story president and CEO Vince Commisso commented, “Breakthrough has built an impressive catalogue of popular animated and live action kids and family content. The acquisition adds significant depth and breadth to our distribution library, expands our development slate and production opportunities, and solidifies our position as one of the industry’s top suppliers for kids and family content internationally. In particular, the deal increases 9 Story’s live action offering with top titles like Anne of Green Gables, Bruno & Boots and Max and Shred.”

Breakthrough’s kids and family division was launched successful number of series worldwide such as The Adventures of Dudley the Dragon, Rocket Monkeys, Jimmy Two Shoes and Captain Flamingo, book based properties such as Margaret Atwood’s Wandering Wenda and Gordon Korman’s Bruno & Boots, along with the acclaimed Anne of Green Gables movie series.In the recent day, their library includes a diversified mix of popular, high-quality animated and live action content.

“Breakthrough is honoured to have our award-winning kids content, produced over the last 33 years, become part of 9 Story’s high quality kids and family library. 9 Story’s excellence in kids media is the perfect fit to continue the legacy of Breakthrough’s kids and family catalogue both domestically and in the international market,” mentioned Breakthrough Entertainment co-Founder and president Ira Levy.