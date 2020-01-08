73rd BAFTA Awards nominations announced for animation and VFX categories

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is all set to honour the best in this business with the 73rd BAFTA Awards and have recently unveiled the major category nominations.

Like every year, this year too BAFTA has chosen some amazing films in the animation and visual effects categories, and the winners will be announced along with the rest of the categories on 2 February 2020, presented by chat show host Graham Norton.

Here’s the list of nominees for the Animated Film, Special Visual Effects and British Short Animation categories:

Animated Film

Frozen 2 – Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho (Disney)

Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh (Netflix)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley (Aardman)

Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen (Disney/Pixar)

Special Visual Effects

1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King (2019) – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British Short Animation