7 game releases to look out for in February

2017 has a lot of exciting releases on the line for us, here are some of our most anticipated releases of February.

Fire Emblem Heroes: The title is already a famous one, only this time it will be a mobile spin-off of the tactical RPG (role playing game). Published by Nintendo for iOS and Android, players can summon characters from Fire Emblem to fight for them in turn based roles. The game releases on 2 February.

Platforms: Android and iOS.

For Honor: Knights, Samurai and the Vikings or Legion, The Chosen, and The Warborn will be the three factions of Ubisoft Montreal’s medieval hack and slash title which was first announced during E3 of 2015. Apart from a story-based single player campaign, the multiplayer mode features various modes like Dominion, Brawl, Duel, Skirmish and Elimination. You can join the battle on 14 February.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.

Sniper Elite 4: This is one of those franchises which have a strong but very compact fanbase. The impending edition will pick up from where the previous one had left. Here’s the official description of the game, “Covert agent and elite marksman Karl Fairburne must fight alongside the brave men and women of the Italian Resistance to help free their country from the yoke of Fascism, and defeat a terrifying new threat with the potential to halt the Allied fightback in Europe before it’s even begun.” The skilled sharpshooter begins his journey on 14 February.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.

Halo Wars 2: Another game would be added to the kitty of Microsoft’s cross-platform play initiative with Halo Wars 2’s release on 21 February. The real-time strategy game’s new multiplayer feature, Blitz, will bring in some changes, rather than the standard building base and resource management system. While in the single player campaign, you must stop (I’ld hope so) the new villain, Atriox and his group called ‘The Banished’ who have set their eyes on “the most powerful weapons platform the galaxy has ever seen”.

Platforms: PC and Xbox One.

Lego Worlds: The game was already on Steam early access and now would be formally released after two years. Developed by Traveller’s Tales and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Lego Worlds is a sandbox game where you can build your own world in 3D. Remember Minecraft, people?

The game releases on 24 February.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One

Nioh: Team Ninja’s latest RPG game comes out on 7 February. It will be published by Koei Tecmo in Japan and Sony Interactive Entertainment internationally. The game is inspired from the Souls series and would revolve around exploring levels and defeating monsters.

Platforms: PlayStation 4.

Horizon Zero Dawn: The game is the latest from the developers Guerrilla Games and would be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The setting is of a post-apocalyptic world which has been run over by robots and the story revolves around an archer named Aloy, who sets out to discover the open world of the game. It has side quests apart from the main gameplay.

Platforms: PlayStation 4.