500+ Chandigarh University students from animation and gaming departments secure placements

While we are coming across layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts as a result of the COVID outbreak as well as live-action projects are stalled, students from animation and gaming sectors are witnessing new beginnings with each batch passing out year-after-year.

More than 500 students of the Chandigarh University have secured placements in top Global and Indian Animation and Graphic Designing Companies over a period of five years.

As announced by the University vice-chancellor Dr. R S Bawa, while giving details about the placements of the Animation and Gaming Department, “More than 70 companies have recruited our 522 Animation and Gaming students from Chandigarh University over the period of five years and the placement trends show 20 per cent increase in the number of placements every year. Film Production companies, Ad Agencies and media companies lead the consortium of multinationals which are big-time recruiters of our young and budding Animation and Gaming professionals.”

He also informed that independent integrated media services company, Prime Focus, has been the largest recruiter over the years and till date, has offered placements to 102 students in different capacities while the other top recruiters included world’s leading Visual Effects and Animation studio, DNEG and global Animation and Multimedia company, Digitoonz Media, who have jointly offered placements to 30 students.

Speaking about the work-profiles offered to the Animation and Gaming students in the Industry, Bawa said that about 101 students are working as graphic designers, 55 students as 3D animation artists, 29 as 2D animation artists, 33 as Roto artists, 20 as motion graphic artists, 15 as VFX artists, 20 as web designers and 10 as rigging and lighting Professionals respectively.

Chandigarh University chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu further added, “Indian animation and gaming professionals are in great demand all over the world which can be ascertained from the fact that India currently ranks 2nd in the Global Animation and Gaming Industry. According to a report, India has a market share of 26 per cent in the Global Animation Market and there are about 2,500 Animation and Graphic studios in the country catering to the global demand which shows that Animation and Gaming professionals in India have a plethora of job opportunities and have a bright future ahead.”