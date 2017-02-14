5 romantic moments of Indian cinema made possible by VFX

Visual effects have become a significant part of Indian cinema when it comes to bringing some of the most challenging shots to life: be it in the action, adventure, fantasy, thriller or horror genres. However, this Valentine’s Day, we have compiled a list of movie shots that have helped bring the romantic scenes on screen.

Strong romantic / dreamy scenes have been a tradition of the Indian cinema since conception. Be it ‘already in love’, ‘falling in love’ or ‘fantasising about love’, dreams always come to life with the aid of ground-breaking work done by the VFX teams: be it the creation of astounding locations or alluring sceneries with brilliant lighting and vivid colours.

For all the romanticists out there, AnimationXpress has collated some of the best romantic VFX moments from the Indian cinema.

Baahubali

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

VFX Studio: Makuta

Whether it is the emerald blue butterflies fluttering on Tamannaah’s back, Prabhas jumping from one massive rock to the other, water gushing down the river creating a gigantic waterfall, thick and luscious forests with varied foliage or the chasing sequence in moonlight, the VFX created for this number compliments the romantic mood of the ‘Dheevara’ song. Few songs are a visual treat as this one.

Befikre

Director: Aditya Chopra

VFX Studio: yFX

Notorious. Flirtatious. Brazen. This “kind of” romantic film ends with Vani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh kissing passionately while falling off a cliff. But do they really? VFX fabricates the scene from the top of the cliff, showing off the beautiful view of the ocean.

Shivaay

Director: Ajay Devgn

VFX Studio: NY VFXWAALA

Imagine making love in a tent, with only light flickering from a single lamp, on a chilling night amidst snow-covered mountains. This dreamlike sequence was made possible through the aide of visual effects by NY VFXWAALA.

Sanam Re

Director: Divya Khosla Kumar

VFX Studio: Pixel D

Love sequences in snow have remained a trend since the past few years. Somehow, the freezing cold and the warmth of love always seem appealing on-screen. Both was made possible by Pixel D as it recreated and added snow in the otherwise green scenery in the background. There’s a contrast in this classic romantic shot of silhouette against the bright background for the film Sanam Re.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

VFX Studio: NY VFXWAALA

Be it the enormous fortress for the set or the double role for Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor- visual effects sums it up for this song in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Wishing everyone Happy Valentine’s Day!