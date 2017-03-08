5 radical female animated characters that every woman would look up to

While female characters do not yet dominate the animation scenario, there are a few which are intricately carved and strongly portrayed, contrasting the widely used meek and mushy portrayals. Well, women relate to and idealise complex characters which have greater purposes (and not just dreaming about their “Prince Charming”).

On this Women’s Day, AnimationXpress brings to you a list of five such characters that are path-breaking and fierce, yet humble enough to make a place in everyone’s heart.

1. Sacha – Long Way North

Sacha, a 14-year-old Russian Aristocrat, sets out on an expedition to find her grandfather – whose ship went missing during an exploration of the North Pole – defying her parents who want to get her married off. After a long line of explorers mostly played by male characters, here comes this girl who is thrill-seeking and hungry for adventures.

There is something very captivating about women who have an aptitude for scientific learning and are willing to disregard the long-established rules in order to break stereotypes. That is exactly how Sacha is portrayed in the beautiful animated adventure Long Way North.

2. Anandi – Chhoti Anandi

Anandi is an eight-year old brave and righteous little girl from the animated TV show Chhoti Anandi. This female character is playful, bubbly and wise beyond her age. She is known to find innovative ways to solve problems of her village folks. The major highlight of this mischievous character is her attitude of questioning the regressive norms of the society, making her appealing to children as well as parents. In the simplest ways, Anandi encourages the viewers to learn life’s lessons and put them to practical use.

Superwomen and supergirls save the world from external threats. But we need girls like these to alter orthodox ways of life, which is why she forms a part of the list on this Woman’s Day.

3. Yoruichi Shihoin- Bleach

Yoruichi Shihoin is the former captain of the 2nd Division of the Gotei 13, as well as the former commander of the Onmitsukido in the anime series Bleach. She is fast, intelligent and witty. Along with her agility and the ability to survive, her calmness and maturity in a situation serve as ideal factors of why women look-up to her.

What makes this woman stand-out is her quite laid-back and playful attitude, often teasing or flirting with those younger than her.

4. Moana- Moana

With an inherited love for sea and voyages, the headstrong and fearless girl Moana is entrusted with the responsibility of saving her island, in the visually enthralling animated feature Moana. Well, she is not perfect. She has moments of self-doubts and lacks in certain places, but is willing to acknowledge and accept her short-comings. She does not need to be weak and have a so called perfect figure, because her resourcefulness is what never fails to admire the audience!

5. Olivier Mira Armstrong- Fullmetal Alchemist

Olivier Armstrong is a Major General who is in command of Fort Briggs. She commands loyalty of her men, takes pride in their strength and power, and cares little about their criminal past, race and status of birth. This makes her a great leader. She may seem tough and hardcore, but deeply cares about her subordinates.

Determined, realistic, principled, ambitious, sharp-tongued, highly combative, merciless to enemies and strongly adhering to the “survival of the fittest” philosophy are the qualities of this alluring yet fearsome woman, making her a significant part of the list.