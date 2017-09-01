5 game releases to look out for September

September looks like a good month to try your hands on some new games. Here are some titles we are looking forward to.

Destiny 2: One of the most anticipated sequels, Destiny 2 will be launched over PC as well unlike its predecessor. The game will be launched over PC through Blizzard’s dedicated platform making it the first non-Blizzard title on the platform. Developed by Bungie and being published by Activision, the game recently had an open beta and is set to launch on 6 September but only on the consoles. PC version of the game will roll out late, next month.

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite: Another crossover title featuring characters from both Marvel and Capcom universe is set to hit your controllers on 19 of this month. The sixth entry in the franchise, the fighting game would be implementing a tag team mode in the game. It will be a three-on-three format as opposed to the earlier two-on-two format, wherein you tag another character to bring him/her in to unleash a deadly flurry of combos.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

NBA 2K18: Cleveland Cavaliers superstar point guard Kyrie Irving is the new cover athlete for the standard edition of the upcoming NBA 2K18. The selection of Irving marks his first appearance on the cover of NBA 2K and comes at a pinnacle point in his career after consecutive dominant years with the Cavaliers and a repeat appearance at the NBA Finals this season, which has appropriately earned him the nickname, “Ankletaker.” The game releases on 19 September.

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Total War: Warhammer 2: Created by Creative Assembly and published by Sega, Total War: Warhammer 2 has currently four races announced: Lizardmen, High Elves, Dark Elves and Skaven. The players will get the races that they have unlocked in the first game for the upcoming edition’s multiplayer. The configuration specs for the game has just been released, you can check them out!

The game released on 28 September.

Platforms: PC

Fifa 18: This game pretty much needs no introduction, apart from the fact that a new version is on its way! Developed and published by Electronic Arts, the game sports features 52 fully licensed stadiums from 12 countries, including new stadiums, plus 30 generic fields equal to a total of 82. The game releases on 29 September.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.