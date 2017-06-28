5 Game Releases to look out for in July

So, we are officially getting into the third quarter of the year and some game releases await us. However, not many titles are making their way through this month. Here are five titles which are indeed coming this month and we are looking forward to them.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age:

This is the re-mastered edition of the classic RPG game by Square Enix which was originally released back in 2006. Here’s the synopsis of the game: Enter an era of war within the world of Ivalice. The small kingdom of Dalmasca, conquered by the Archadian Empire, is left in ruin and uncertainty. Princess Ashe, the one and only heir to the throne, devotes herself to the resistance to liberate her country. Vaan, a young man who lost his family in the war, dreams of flying freely in the skies. In a fight for freedom and fallen royalty, join these unlikely allies and their companions as they embark on a heroic adventure to free their homeland.

This release comes on 11 July.



Platforms: PlayStation 4.

Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2 Episode 1: Hero in Residence

This will continue Jesse’s tale from Minecraft: Story Mode – Season 1 and even if you have not played the earlier version, you can still jump into it. This edition will also introduce ‘Crowd Play multiplayer’ feature, which lets others help in deciding the direction of the story from mobile devices as it releases on 11 July.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



Destiny 2:



This is not really a game which is releasing this month but just the beta of the game that is coming. This would be the first time you would be able to play Destiny on your PC through Blizzard’s dedicated platform. However, this open beta is not available for PC. The open beta opens on 21 July and goes on through to 23 July.

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Splatoon 2:

Switch Fans rejoice! This one comes for the users of Switch exclusively. It’s been two years since the first Splatoon title came out and now if you have a Nintendo Switch, you can indulge in to co-op 4 vs 4 action shooter with the squid kids! The game releases on 21 July.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch.



Pyre:

With just two games to their name, Bastion in 2011 and Transistor in 2014, the 2009 established Supergiant Games has created a stronghold in the gaming industry. Their upcoming game titled Pyre will be a party based role playing game where the player has to lead a band of exiles through the mystical alleys and an ancient competition to gain redemption. According to the story, the player is to team up with a group of exiles and look for an ancient competition, which can purge the exiled ones from all their transgression and show them the path to go back home. The game promises fast paced action and chic ambience. The game releases on 25 July.

Platforms: PC and PlayStation 4.



