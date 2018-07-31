5 game releases to look out for in August

August is right around the corner and just like every month of the year, the month is packed with a lot of new game releases!
While it is hard to trim it down to a list, here are five game releases we are looking forward to!
Yakuza 0: One of Sega’s bestselling franchises is making its way into PC. Already out on PS4, the PC version will feature 4k resolution. The story takes a back-step and serves as a prequel to the franchise. Set in 1988, Japan, the players will get to know the roots of the protagonist Kazuma Kiryu. The game makes it’s way out on 1 August.
Platforms: PC.
Monster Hunter World: Another game that is getting a PC version. Developed and published by Capcom, the game is an action adventure RPG where you fight all sorts of monsters in order to go through. Be a lone wolf or gather you squad and hunt epic monsters to earn loots!
The game releases on 9 August.
Platforms: PC.
Madden NFL 19: The latest entry to the Madden NFL series published by EA Sports. Based on American Football, this edition will feature Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is the cover athlete of the standard edition of the game, while Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is on the cover of the “Hall of Fame” version. The game will reportedly also feature ‘real player motion’, allowing players for better movement. The game releases on 10 August.
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One.
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth: “Tensions between the Alliance and Horde have erupted, and a new age of war has begun,” reads the description for the seventh expansion in the ever evolving World of Warcraft. Battle for Azeroth will bring in new allied and horde races and hence new quests, new continents and new raids! The expansion hits screens on 14 August.
Platforms: PC.
Yakuza Kiwami 2: Not an absolute remake, but definitely a different version of Yakuza 2 is on the way. Releasing on 28 August, the game will also feature Goro Majima, as a playable character, apart from Kazuma Kiryu. The storyline aims to bring conclusive points to the confusing plots of the the original series coupled with new features as well!
Platforms: PlayStation 4.