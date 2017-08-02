5 game releases to look out for in August

As another month approaches we are up for some more game releases.

Here are five of them we are excited about:

LawBreakers:

Some people termed it as the first clean multiplayer FPS since Overwatch. LawBreakers is a class-based shooter from Cliff Bleszinski, the maker of Gears of War. The game looks pretty fast paced and has already passed through some beta phases. You can join the action on 8 August. However you would need a PlayStation Plus subscription to play on PlayStation 4.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4.

Agents of Mayhem:

Set in futuristic Seoul, South Korea, Agents of Mayhem is a third person open world game. M.A.Y.H.E.M. (Multinational AgencY Hunting Evil Masterminds), founded by Persephone Brimstone is an organisation who must stop the villain organisation L.E.G.I.O.N. (the League of Evil Gentlemen Intent on Obliterating Nations) from destroying, well, other nations. Join the mayhem on 8 August.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Uncharted: The Lost legacy:

During their E3 conference Sony revealed a trailer for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross on a treasure hunt in the mystical lands of the Indian sub continent. While both of them do not make up to be the greatest duo, they must stick together and face off the dangers in order to find the artifacts they are looking for.

The game is set sometime after the events of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End but does not feature Nathan Drake. The world of the game is embellished with intricate details throughout the surroundings giving us the feeling of being at the very place. The detailed architecture is another mesmerising part of the game. Even before release the game has been riddled in a controversy.

Priced at $39.99 and would be releasing exclusively over PlayStation 4 on 22 August, 2017. However, people who had earlier purchased Uncharted 4’s add-on bundles will be getting the game free of cost.

Platforms: PlayStation 4.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm:

This game comes from Square Enix as a sequel addition in the award-winning, multi-million copy selling, episodic franchise. Life is Strange: Before the Storm is set in Arcadia Bay, three years before the events of the first game in the series. Players will take on the role of a rebellious 16 year-old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber; a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel’s world is turned upside down by a family secret, it takes this new-found alliance to give each other the strength to overcome their demons. The game releases on 31 August.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Resident Evil: Revelations:

Now updated for current generation consoles, Resident: Evil Revelations is the acclaimed survival horror title featuring series veterans Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield as they investigate the reportedly abandoned “Queen Zenobia” cruise ship. This new version features a smoother 1920×1080 resolution, an improved frame rate, increased environmental detail and refined creature movement, defining this as the best-looking version of the game to date. All previously released downloadable content is also included in the game as unlockable rewards.

Resident Evil: Revelations launches on 29 August. A Nintendo Switch release of both Resident Evil Revelations and its follow up Resident Evil: Revelations 2, which features series favourites like Claire Redfield and Barry Burton as they face untold horror, will also be available in Late 2017.

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.