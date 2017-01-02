5 game releases to look out for in January

The New Year is upon us and with that it brings us some reasons to rejoice as well, new games! While there are not any extraordinary games arriving this month, these are some we would be keeping an eye upon.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8

The HD remastered collection of all the Kingdom Hearts games from series. There’s Dream Drop Distance, Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover and 0.2: Birth By Sleep — A Fragmentary Passage. All of these are set in different parts of the story and each one of them before Kingdom Hearts 3.

You can get your hands on it on 24 January.

Platforms: PlayStation 4



Gravity Rush 2

Good amount of action, art and music makes this game one of the most anticipated releases of the month. The original version was limited to PS Vita, but the upcoming sequel is coming over to PS4. Get ready to experience new gravity modes on 20 January (USA), 18 January (EU).

Platforms: PlayStation 4



Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King

This is the 3DS port of a PlayStation 2 classic. The new port features new playable characters, fresh side quests. With the invention of a quick save option in this version, we hope that it’s going to be much better. Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King releases on 20 January.

Platforms: 3DS



Resident Evil 7

Possibly the most anticipated big release of this month, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard goes first-person. The protagonist is apparently a man by the name of Ethan who must scavenge a “derelict mansion” in search of his wife. There’s a lot of gore included in the game with some brutal chain-saw action as well. It has been M-rated for mature by ESRB. The game releases on 24 January.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Xbox One.



Yakuza 0



The open-world action-adventure video games developed and published by Sega has already released in Japan and now it is finally going global. The game is set in the 1980’s Tokyo, adding to the charm of it. The game releases on 24 January.

Platforms: PlayStation 4

While the numbers are not many in the opening year, we‘re pretty sure 2017 will see many great releases.