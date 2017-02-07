‘Zootopia’ dominates the 44th Annie Awards while ‘Kung Fu Panda 3′ misses the cut

The halls of Disney animation studio might be brimming with joy as their award gallery just got filled with more trophies which the studio won for Zootopia and Moana. At the recently concluded 44th Annie Awards presented by ASIFA – Hollywood, which was hosted on 4 February, 2017 at UCLA’s Royce Hall, Zootopia bagged the six awards out of the total 11 nominations, including the best animated feature.

Zootopia directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore, character design artist Cory Loftis, storyboard artist Dean Wellins and writers Jared Bush and Phil Johnston, all won awards. Jason Bateman, the voice of Nick Wilde shared the Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production win with Auli’i Cravalho – the voice of Moana for the film ‘Moana’.

The Red Turtle of Studio Ghibli, directed by Michael Dudok de Wit won Best Independent Animated Feature while Pixar’s Piper, directed by Alan Barillaro, won Best Animated Short. Moana took home an Annie for animated effects in an animated feature (Marlon West, Erin V. Ramos, Blair Pierpont, Ian J. Coony and John M. Kosnik). Kubo and the Two Strings won awards for character animation (Jan Maas), production design (Nelson Lowry, Trevor Dalmer, August Hall and Ean McNamara) and editorial (Christopher Murrie). Moana and Kubo and the Two Strings were also nominated for Best Animated Feature.

As a studio, Disney has 10 awards to its name, including wins for its TV series Disney Mickey Mouse (Illya Owens for editorial in a TV / broadcast production) and for character animation in a live-action production for The Jungle Book (Andrew R. Jones, Peta Bayley, Gabriele Zucchelli, and Benjamin Jones).

Marvel’s Doctor Strange picked up Animated Effects in a Live Action Production award for its Mirror Dimension (Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham and Jihyun Yoon). Outstanding achievement for character animation in a video game went to Uncharted 4: A Thief ‘s End (JeremyYates, Almudena Soria, Eric Baldwin, Paul Davies and Tom Bland). Composers Hans Zimmer, Richard Harvey and Camille grabbed the prize for best music in an animate feature for The Little Prince.

Apart from these, Finding Dory of Pixar Animation Studios and Kung Fu Panda 3 of DreamWorks Animation were nominated in a lot of categories but did not win any awards. Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name was nominated for Directing in an Animated Feature Production.

Here’s a complete list of the winners at 44th Annie Awards:

Best Animated Feature

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Best Animated Feature – Independent

The Red Turtle (Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions)

Best Animated Special Production

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios, Passion Pictures Animation)

Best Animated Short Subject

Piper (Pixar Animation Studios)

Best Animated Television / Broadcast Commercial

Loteria ‘Night Shift’ (Passion Pictures Ltd)

Best Animated Television / Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

Tumble Leaf (Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment)

Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having a Ball

Best Animated Television / Broadcast Production For Children

Adventure Time (Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios)

Episode: Bad Jubies

Best General Audience Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Bob’s Burgers (Bento Box Entertainment)

Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob?

Best Student Film

Citipati (Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg)

Director: Andreas Feix

Animated Effects in an Animated Production

Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Marlon West, Erin V. Ramos, Blair Pierpont, Ian J. Coony and John M. Kosnik

Animated Effects in a Live Action Production

Doctor Strange – Mirror Dimension (Marvel Studios)

Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham, Jihyun Yoon

Character Animation in an Animated TV / Broadcast Production

Mike Chaffe

DreamWorks Trollhunters (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Episode: Becoming, Part 1

Character Animation in a Feature Production

Jan Maas

Kubo and the Two Strings (Laika)

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Andrew R. Jones, Peta Bayley, Gabriele Zucchelli, Benjamin Jones

The Jungle Book (Walt Disney Pictures)

Character Animation in a Video Game

Jeremy Yates, Almudena Soria, Eric Baldwin, Paul Davies, Tom Bland

Uncharted 4: A Thief ‘s End (Naughty Dog)

Character Design in an Animated TV / Broadcast Production

Victor Maldonado, Alfredo Torres, Jules Rigolle

DreamWorks Trollhunters (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Episode: Win, Lose or Draal

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Cory Loftis

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Directing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Patrick Osborne

Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Byron Howard, Rich Moore

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Music in a TV/Broadcast Production

Scot Stafford, Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler

Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Hans Zimmer, Richard Harvey, Camille

The Little Prince (Netflix and On Animation Studios)

Production Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Tuna Bora

Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Nelson Lowry, Trevor Dalmer, August Hall, Ean McNamara

Kubo and the Two Strings (Laika)

Storyboarding in a TV/Broadcast Production

Hyunjoo Song

DreamWorks Trollhunters (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Episode: Win, Lose or Draal

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Dean Wellins

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Voice Acting in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Carlos Alazraqui as Ponce de LeÛn

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Episode: Ponce de LeÛn

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production (Tie)

Auli’i Cravalho as Moana in Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios) and

Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde in Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Lizzie Molyneux, Wendy Molyneux

Bob’s Burgers (Bento Box Entertainment)

Episode: The Hormone-iums

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Jared Bush, Phil Johnston

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Editorial in a TV/Broadcast Production

Illya Owens

Disney Mickey Mouse (Disney Television Animation)

Episode: Sock Burglar

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

Christopher Murrie

Kubo and the Two Strings (Laika)