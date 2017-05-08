43 Awards to be presented today at the Delhi CG Animation Awards 2017

India’s leading Animation and Multimedia institute, Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematic (MAAC South Extension, Rajouri Garden, and Pitampura) presents the 6th edition of annual “Delhi CG Animation Awards”, at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi today, 8 May, 2017.

Delhi CG Animation Awards is a platform where the Industry and education in media and entertainment sector come together. It has received overwhelming participation in each of its previous five editions, and the sixth edition of Delhi CG Animation Awards got a greater volume of participation.

DCGAA and MAAC have always strived to create platforms for raising the awareness among the youth about the latest trends in the Digital Design Industry. Delhi CG Animation Awards 2017 is an effort in the same direction.

Like in all its previous editions, DCGAA 2017 had an esteemed panel consisting of reputed studios like Sparrow Interactive, Maya Digital Studios, 29 Kreativ Studios, Pixel2Pixel, Digitoonz Studio, Crazy Cub Animations , Blue Mango Films, as a part of its jury along with names like Abir Aich (AVP – Academics), Pradeep Sawant (technical head – North Zone, MAAC), Virendra Pratap Singh (associate art director – Dhruva Interactive) to review and determine the winners in categories ranging from 3D, VFX, Live Action, 2D and Experimental Animation Film Making.

The zestful day of the event would commence at 1:30 pm having a dedicated Tech Zone with:

Multiple day-long sessions from DCGAA 2017 partners : Adobe, Western Digital and Huion.

Interactive session with Mayur Puri

Digital Painting Session by Huion

Lead your success with Adobe Creative Cloud

Workshop by WD on storage solution

PS tournament at Delhi CG Animation Awards 2017

Screening Of the “Student – Closed Category” work, including 63 movies made by 700 plus students of MAAC South Extension, Rajouri Garden and Pitampura.

The Award Distribution Ceremony would start at 5:30 pm in the evening.

43 Awards are to be presented throughout the evening to the winners. Both teams and individuals would be recognised for excellence in their work in the industry at the gala event and rewarded with Gifts from DCGAA Team as well as from the partners – Adobe, Western Digital, Huion and Gaming Central.

The student and professional computer graphics community of Delhi is waiting for the final Awards night with baited breaths. The stage of Delhi CG Animation Awards 2017 promises to keep their excitement upheld with the line-up planned for the evening.

Cuddll app is the Togetherness Partner of the event. One needs to Cuddll in into the event of Delhi CG Animation Awards 2017 to register and enter in the event.