3D Sparrow and Bejuba! will bring animated series ‘Booba’ to broadcasters

3D Sparrow, the global animation studio and content creator behind children’s series Booba announces a new partnership with international children’s distributor Bejuba!. The partnership will see Bejuba! premiering the new season 3 for the broadcast community and will be promoting Booba’s broadcast presence through season 1 and 2 globally.

3D Sparrow CEO Nick Okorokov said, “The whole 3D Sparrow team is proud to watch our cunning little character

entering into a third series production for our current TV channel partners. Our collaboration with Bejuba! will be a

huge driver to secure more broadcast opportunities for Booba.”

Booba is a non-dialogue family show that features the adventures of a joyful, funny and curious little creature called Booba. He always gets up to entertaining situations in his exploration of the places he’s found himself in. He’s smart and kind, but very clumsy making everybody laugh.

Since the show was launched in 2016, it has become one of the most watched children’s entertainment content on

streaming platforms. Achieving more than 5.3 billions views to date across Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and others,

as well as airing with broadcasters in Europe (Super! & DeaKids), MENA (MBC3) and Russia (Carousel, Moolt).

“Bejuba! is proud to represent Booba as the latest star IP in our content catalogue. The animated phenomenon is

adored by kids from five to 12 and already present on digital platforms and European broadcasters and we’re keen to

drive further success to secure the best broadcast opportunities for the new season of Booba,” added Bejuba! president Tatiana Kober.

The new season 3 will launch with 26 new and improved episodes, each five minutes long, all directed by the newly

appointed creative director former Nickelodeon VP Debbie Macdonald. Season 3 follows the adventures of Booba and his friends Loola, Spike and Mr Beak, as they travel through time, sometimes even meeting Booba’s own counterpart from the past and the future. The new season will be fully delivered in November 2020.