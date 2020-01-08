31st Annual Producers Guild Awards nominations announced

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced Motion Pictures and Television nominees for the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards yesterday, 7 January. Winners in these categories will be announced at the PGA awards ceremony on 18 January at the Hollywood Palladium.

Producers of five animated films that made to the final nominations list for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures are big shots of spectacular films. They are : Suzanne Buirgy for Abominable (DreamWorks); Peter Del Vecho for Frozen 2 (Disney); Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (DreamWorks); Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight for Missing Link (LAIKA); and Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera for Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar).

Vecho had previously won the category for Frozen and was nominated for The Princess and the Frog. Lewis also had previously won for Ratatouille. Arnold had won for Toy Story and been nominated for the first two Dragon movies. Sutner and Knight have been nominated twice for Kubo and the Two Strings and ParaNorman. Knight was also nominated for The Boxtrolls, and Rivera took home the award for Inside Out and Up.

The Producers Guild Awards are often the trend setter for the Oscars. Since its inception, the PGA has predicted 21 of the 30 winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The winners in the Children’s and Sports categories will be announced at a nominees celebration in New York on 13 January at the Ascent Lounge.

Netflix has four nominations of the five Outstanding Children’s Program slots – Carmen Sandiego (seasons one and two), Green Eggs and Ham (season one), Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (season one) and A Series of Unfortunate Events (season three), vying with HBO’s Sesame Street (season 49).

Few nominations for the Innovation Award contenders are Bonfire (Baobab Studios), How to Train Your Dragon: Fly with Toothless VR (DreamWorks Animation), How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour (Spatial & for DreamWorks Animation/Walmart).