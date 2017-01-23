2nd edition of Alto Indian Championship of Cosplay launched by Comic Con India

Comic Con India (CCI) announced the launch of the country’s premier cosplay championship ‘Alto Indian Championship of Cosplay’ which is the premier cosplay (costume play) competition in the country, bringing together the best in the community to compete against each other for the chance to represent India on an International level. This is an initiative by Comic Con India to encourage local cosplayers to go professional and provide them an International platform as well.

The championship will take place on 12 February, 2017 between 12 pm to 8 pm at Ansal Plaza, New Delhi. The event is free to attend; however, visitors are required to fill a registration form online to get an invite to the event.

Comic Con India, founder, Jatin Varma shared, “I am really excited to launch the Alto Indian Championship of Cosplay! Comic Con India has been at the forefront of promoting and fostering the cosplay eco-system in the country and with this initiative we take it a step ahead. I wish all the finalists the very best and may the best cosplayer win!”

The nine contenders of the Alto Indian Championship of Cosplay are the grand prize winners of Cosplay competitions held in the various cities of India – Akhil Macharla (Daedric from Skyrim) and Hari Teja (Armoured Suit Batman) from Hyderabad; Jeet Molankar (Whiplash Mark II) and Ryle D’Silva ( Predator – The Killing Machine) from Mumbai; Rajat Mehta (Gundam Banshee from Mobile Suit Gundam) and Sameer Bundela (Skywrath from Dota) from Bengaluru; Nadir Hussain (Hunter from Halo), Sana Khan (Vengeful Spirit from Dota) and Zara Rebello (Vengeful Spirit from Dota) from Delhi.

The winner of the Indian Championship will then represent the country at the Annual Crown Championships of Cosplay at Chicago Comics & Entertainment Expo which is to be held from 21 to 23 April, 2017 and they would be going up against champions from USA, France, Austria, China, Singapore, Indonesia and Australia.

In addition to the main Indian champion, there will be a “Fan Favourite” award too, decided through an online poll. Fans can find a pitch from each finalist on the Comic Con India website, in the form of images, videos and write up about the finalist to know each contender better, and cast their vote on the website itself. The last date for voting is 8 February, 2017.

Rules say that one email ID and phone number can vote for more than one contestant, however can only vote once for one contestant. Fake and unauthentic email IDs will not be considered for voting. The winners will be announced at the event on 12 February, 2017.

For visitors that wish to join in the fun of cosplay, the event will also feature a Fan Cosplay Contest which will be open for all. It will award prizes to people in great costumes. Comic Con India under its five categories – 1. Comic book / graphic novel, 2. Animated Series / Movie, 3. Manga / Anime, 4. Sci-Fi / Fantasy and 5. Gaming, will choose one winner in each category. There will be other interesting categories too like Best Joker Cosplay, Best Couple Costume and many more.