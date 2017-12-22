24FPS Awards are set to host its 2017 edition tonight

In what promises to be a night to remember, 24FPS International Animation Awards is all set to take place at the Sahara Star, Mumbai tonight.

Taking a cue from the previous years, we would imagine it to be a prolific event where students and industry professionals and veterans converge.

Attendees from all over India, including a good bunch of students attend the event every year, to participate in the awards’ race and meet up with budding artists from the industry to share ideas. Through the years, the event has received tremendous support from the major stalwarts of the industry and this year will be no different.

MAAC has been initiating numerous fresh institutes throughout the country, providing education in the sectors of animation, visual effects and much more and the competition seems to get much more intense at the awards with the escalating number of students.

Prominent names from the industry like NY VFXWAALA, Prime Focus World and Toonz Media had bagged awards at the prestigious event last year.

The whole event is to be live streamed on the official site.