20th Century Fox reveals ‘Deadpool 2’ and ‘X-Men’ spin-offs release dates

20th Century Fox has announced official release dates for the sequel of anti-hero Deadpool and two X-Men films.

Deadpool 2, the sequel to 2016’s R-rated hit, will arrive on 1 June, 2018. Ryan Reynolds will return as Wade Wilson with the new director David Leitch. Tim Miller was previously confirmed to helm the sequel. Zazie Beetz will play Domino, a mutant mercenary with the gift of good luck and Josh Brolin will play Cable, a time travelling mutant soldier. Brianna Hildebrand will be back as Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

X-Men: The New Mutants, co-written and directed by Josh Boone, will touchdown on 13 April, 2018 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix will come out on 2 November, 2018.

New Mutants follows a team of teenage mutant heroes comprised of the first graduates from Charles Xavier’s School. The film is expected to begin shooting in May.

The Dark Phoenix arc adapted from the comic book The Dark Phoenix Saga has already been seen on screen in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, that sees Jean Grey imbued with the Phoenix Force and unleashing her untameable telekinetic abilities on the world. Sophie Turner will return as Jean Grey, the host for the Phoenix Force and central figure of the saga. Tye Sheridan and Alexandra Shipp are expected to return as Cyclops and Storm, respectively.