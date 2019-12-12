20 year old dies after drinking toxic chemical instead of water while playing PUBG

How engrossing game PUBG can be ? A 20 year old man died instantly after drinking liquid toxic chemical instead of water mistakenly while playing PUBG.

Saurabh Yadav, 20, from the city of Gwalior in central Madhya Pradesh state, was riding a train on Tuesday with his friend Santosh Sharma who uses jewelry cleaners in his job. The men shared the same travel bag. During the trip, Yadav was playing the mobile version of the popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds online videogame, known as PUBG, on his smartphone and died 45 mins before it reaches Agra cantonment.

At one point Yadav was so absorbed in the game that he reached into the bag and, instead of a bottle of water, he pulled out a jewelry polishing compound and drank it without checking, the Agra Cantt railway station chief of Government Railway Police (GRP) Vijay Singh, said, citing the victim’s friend Sharma.

The toxic liquid quickly “caused deterioration in his health and he collapsed,” Singh said, noting that Yadav had died before the train reached the station. His body was sent for autopsy to clarify the cause of death.

Agra division senior divisional operational manager Ankush Goel, concurred with guard and said, “Railway records show that chain was pulled at 2:40pm, between Dholpur and Mania stations. Since Agra was the only station with better medical facility, the guard took the call for onward journey.”

Although it was an accident however Saurabh’s family has accused him of giving him acid deliberately.