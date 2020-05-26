19-year-old Indian to launch real money social gaming app for mobile

In the midst of COVID19 mobile gaming is skyrocketing, to take a leap of faith 19-year-old CEO Srikanta Magaji is all set to launch social gaming app GOGAME. GOGAME allows one to play their favourite games and earn real money at the same time.

The application, will be soon available in iOS and Android which aims to bring next-level gaming experience to the table, with social features.

GOGAME CEO Srikanta Magaji says, “With the mission of capturing a young audience and redefining gaming and social experiences, I am launching GOGAME . Being a gamer all my life, I know the “Wow” moments gamers crave. To take the gaming experience to the next level, we built GOGAME to provide real value, which makes a positive impact in gamer’s life.”

The app has features like sharing stories, pictures to create original content, or snap any picture to share with the peers and also allows one to like, follow, and share similar to any other existing platforms.

GOGAME initially starts with 7+ games from all categories, where one can play any game, join any contest, and win real rewards or earn money. One just need to play games, and connect with their friends to view the real winner. GOGAME App is expected to launch in the month end of May 2020, it has competitive games which allow players to play and earn with social aspects like stories, profile likes, comments, and so on.