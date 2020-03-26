‘1001 Nights’ animated series launches on Amazon Prime Video

Big Bad Boo’s original series 1001 Nights has launched on Amazon Prime Video. The fans of Shahrzad will get a chance to binge on tales of genies, mermaids, sultans and other wonderous characters.

“We are so excited that audiences will be able to watch 1001 Nights on Amazon Prime,” said series creator Shabnam Rezaei. “1001 Nights has always enjoyed a diverse and passionate fan base, and we look forward to new viewers falling in love with our show.”

1001 Nights is based on the famous tales and targets viewers between the ages of six to nine and family audiences. The show has won awards including the Kids First Choice Award, five Leos and a Platinum Pixie Award.

1001 Nights is a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales compiled in Arabic during the Islamic Golden Age. It is often known in English as the Arabian Nights. Some tales themselves trace their roots back to ancient and medieval Arabic, Persian, Indian, Greek, Jewish and Turkish folklore and literature.