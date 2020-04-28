10 game releases to look out for in May

As the month of May is around the corner here are the games releases that will see the light of day in May 2020 amid the global lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak:

John Wick Hex: John Wick Hex is an action strategy video game based on the John Wick franchise scheduled for release on 5 May. The game was developed by British studio Bithell Games and is distributed by Good Shepherd Entertainment. The game serves as a narrative prequel to the film series. It has elements of resource management where the player maneuvers the titular character through a level on a hex-based grid, using various moves and actions to defeat enemies and avoid being hit by his foes.

Platforms: PS4

Star Wars Episode I: Racer: is a racing video game based on the podracing sequence featured in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace aimed to launch on 12 May . The game features all of the racers and racecourse on Tatooine featured in The Phantom Menace. It also adds several new courses, some on Tatooine, others on various planets. Several single-player modes, including a tournament mode, are available for play. It also features multiplayer, the format of which varies by platform. Jake Lloyd and Lewis MacLeod, who portrayed Anakin Skywalker and Sebulba in The Phantom Menace, reprise their roles in the game.

Platforms: PS4, Switch

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix: Hatsune Miku -Project DIVA MEGA39’s- (Project DIVA Mega Mix) is a rhythm developed by SEGA and aimed to launch on 12 May. The series currently consists of six main titles and three spin-offs. The series primarily makes use of Vocaloids, a series of singing synthesizer software developed by the Yamaha Corporation, and the songs created using these Vocaloids, most notably the virtual-diva Vocaloid Hatsune Miku. It is the first video game series to utilize the Vocaloid software and game comprises of 10 new songs, special Joy-Con inputs in the form of Mix Mode, a T-shirt designer, and totally updated art which goes for a sleeker, cel-shaded anime look. The base game features 100 songs, Sega says, including “a selection of songs never-before-seen in the Project DIVA series.

Platforms: Switch

The Wonderful 101: Remastered: The Wonderful 101 is an action-adventure game developed by PlatinumGames scheduled for release on 19 May. In The Wonderful 101, players control a horde of superheroes from an isometric viewpoint and can turn them into various objects called “Unite Morphs.” As levels progress, players must explore each stage to find helpless citizens and recruit them to join their army of heroes. The more heroes gathered, the greater the special morph powers can be. At the cost of depleting their battery meter, players can use “Unite Morph” forms to defeat enemies, solve puzzles, or traverse the environment. The meter can be recharged by performing normal attacks or by picking up batteries dropped by a defeated enemy. Enemies will also drop “O parts” (the in-game currency used to buy upgrades), new “Unite Morph” abilities and items.

Platforms: PS4, Switch, PC

Maneater: Maneater is an upcoming action role-playing game developed and published by Tripwire Interactive. The game is set to be released for in 22 May. In the game, the player assumes control of a bull shark who must evolve and survive in an open world so as to take revenge on a fisherman who had disfigured it and killed its mother. The game is an action role-playing game played from a third-person perspective. In the game, the player assumes control of a baby bull shark who must take revenge on shark hunter Scaly Pete, who killed the mother shark and disfigured the baby shark. The shark has several basic attacks, including charging into enemies, siloing out of the water, and whipping enemies with its tail to stun them. It can also use its surroundings for combat advantages, such as using a swordfish as a spear. The shark needs to hunt and consume other aquatic wildlife such as fishes and turtles in order to obtain nutrients, namely proteins, fats, minerals, and rare mutagenic. Players can also attack humans by wreaking havoc along the coast, destroying yachts and ships, and knocking people off jet skis. As the player gains enough nutrients, the shark will unlock new abilities and increase in size, which allows the shark to take on larger and deadlier creatures

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Saints Row: The Third Remastered: Saints Row: The Third Remastered is a 2011 action-adventure game developed by Volition scheduled to launch on 22May. It is the third title in the Saints Row series. Saints Row: The Third Remastered is an action-adventure game played from the third-person perspective in an open world, such that players explore an unrestricted environment. Similar to the premise of the previous Saints Row games, the player’s goal is to lead the Third Street Saints gang to overtake its rival gangs in the city turf war. While the protagonist is the same,[8] the game introduces a new setting, the city of Steelport, with its new gangs: the Morningstar, Luchadores, and Deckers, together known as the Syndicate. To further complicate matters, the government’s Special Tactical Anti-Gang unit (STAG) is summoned to quell both organizations. The Third is the first in the series to intertwine the narratives of its three-gang structures, and also presents the player with story-altering decisions.



Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC



New World: New World is an upcoming multiplayer online role-playing video game by Amazon Game Studios set to release 26May. It takes place on Earth and the player characters are all human; swords, bows, and guns seem to be more common than magic; and the active combat requires aiming and timing, dodge rolls and blocks—it’s not stand-and-whack-each-other MMO combat.

Platforms: PC

Minecraft: Dungeons: Minecraft: Dungeons is an upcoming dungeon crawler game developed by Mojang and published by Xbox Game Studios scheduled for release on 26 May 2020. Unlike Minecraft, Minecraft : Dungeons has no crafting or building. Instead it focuses on being a dungeon crawler game, where the player explores randomly-generated dungeons filled with randomly-generated monsters, and also deals with traps, puzzles, and finding treasure.

Platforms: Xbox One, PC

Shantae and the Seven Sirens: Shantae and the Seven Sirens is a platform game developed by WayForward. It is the fifth game in the Shantae series, following Shantae: Half-Genie Hero scheduled for release on 28 May 2020. As a return to the style of the first three entries in the series, the game follows the half-genie Shantae as she explores an interconnected world. During her journey, Shantae encounters towns with non-player characters to interact with, as well as dungeon-style labyrinths containing new abilities to unlock and bosses to defeat. Shantae retains her ability to transform into other creatures, now utilized via an ability called “fusion magic” that allows her to instantly transform and use a creature’s ability without having to select it like in past games.

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition: The upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a substantial remaster of the Wii original complete with enhanced visuals and revised controls as well as quality-of-life improvements to UI, camera control, navigation, and more. The game also includes an exclusive new epilogue chapter called Future Connected, which expands upon the events of the original. Releasing just before the 10th anniversary of its original Japanese debut, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition’s launch on 29 May will most assuredly be the definitive time to dive into this RPG classic, especially if you’ve long put off doing so when it came stateside in 2011 and subsequently on 3DS four years later.

Platforms: Switch