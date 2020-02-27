10 game releases to look out for in March

As the month of March is around the corner here are the games releases that will see the light of day in 2020:

Granblue Fantasy Versus: The game is a 2.5D fighting game developed by Arc System Works, based on the role-playing game Granblue Fantasy. The game is mainly a fighting game where the goal is to eliminate the opponent by using a combination of attacks to empty their character’s life bar enough times to win the match. Each character has special abilities called “Skybound Arts,” which correspond to skills that the character is able to use in the main Granblue Fantasy game. The game also contains a story mode. Unlike the main fighting game mode, the story mode will be more of a side-scrolling, beat them up, action role-playing game. The studio aims to launch the game on 3 March in North America.

Platform: PS4

Murder by numbers: It is an upcoming video game developed by Mediatonic and published by the Irregular Corporation. It is scheduled for release in March 2020 for Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. The game is a hybrid of visual novels with nonogram-style logic puzzles to progress the story. The studio aims to launch the game on 5 March.

Platform: PC, Switch

Langrisser I and II: comprises of a series of two games Langrisser I and Langrisser II are strategy RPG games developed by Chara-ani Corporation and published by NIS America. In Langrisser I, a player has to follow the story of Ledin, a young prince whose home was invaded by the Dalsis Empire seeking to conquer the land. He’ll have to confront his rival Lance and the Kaiser to reclaim his homeland and the Sacred Sword Langrisser. However, both sides will be observed closely by the watchful eyes of the darkness. The fate of Langrisser, Baldea, and the entire continent of El Sallia will be determined by the choices you make. In Langrisser II Elwin is a wanderer who finds himself caught in between the Descendants of Light, the army of darkness, and the Rayguard Empire in a battle for the Sacred Sword Langrisser and the Cursed Sword Alhazard

Platforms: PS4, Switch and PC

My Hero: One’s Justice 2: Developed by BYKING and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment the game is the follow-up to the smash hit 3D arena fighter My Hero: One’s Justice, makes its heroic debut! Make full use of characters’ Quirks as you clash head-to-head in epic battles across huge arenas! The game probably launching on 13 March.

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Doom 64: is a first-person shooter video game developed and published by Midway Games. It was released for Nintendo 64 in 1997 as a sequel to Doom II, and will be re-released for other platforms on 20 March 2020. Doom 64 plays similarly to earlier games in the Doom series; the player must advance through 32 levels battling demons, collecting weapons and keys, and activating switches in order to reach the level’s exit while surviving deadly ambushes and traps. Changes were made to the Doom engine for use in Doom 64, and gameplay elements were altered.

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III: The game is a role-playing video game developed by Nihon Falcom. It is a part of the long-running The Legend of Heroes series, and a direct sequel to Trails of Cold Steel II. The game plays as a traditional JRPG with turn-based battles, similar to Trails of Cold Steel and Trails of Cold Steel II. An emphasis on speeding up battles is being made as well, including making transitions into battle scenes more seamless, and being able to map out more battle commands to specific buttons rather than various menus, though the battles will still be primarily menu-based.

Platforms: PC

Half-Life: Alyx: It is an upcoming virtual reality (VR) first-person shooter developed and published by Valve. Taking place before the events of Half-Life 2, players control Alyx Vance as she and her father Eli fight the occupying alien Combine. It is the first game in the Half-Life series since Half-Life 2: Episode Two in 2007, and is scheduled for release on Windows on 23March, 2020.

Platforms: PC

Bleeding Edge: The game is is a multiplayer online combat video game being developed by British developer Ninja scheduled to launch on 24March 2020. There are 12 characters to choose from, most of which have melee attacks, with some of them having range attacks. All characters are one of three classes: Damage, support, or tank. There are three bars for different abilities which go down when the player uses an ability connected to it. Each ability has its own cooldown period as well.

Platforms: Xbox One, PC

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4: is an upcoming action-adventure video game developed by Omega Force (Koei Tecmo) and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is the fourth installment in Pirate Warriors video-game series, based on the One Piece franchise. It is a sequel to the 2015 game One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3. It is scheduled for release on 26 March 2020 in Japan and 27 March 2020 in North America and Europe. The game is expected to feature gameplay similar to its previous installments, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 introduces a new game mode called ‘Titan mode’, where it will be more strategic gameplay and some parts of it has an original story.

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows : the game is an upcoming fighting video game developed by Spike Chunsoft and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Based on the manga series One-Punch Man, it will be released on 28 March The game is a 3D arena fighting game in which players do battle using teams of three characters from the One-Punch Man universe. The game features a unique ‘Hero Arrival’ mechanic surrounding series main character, Saitama. As in the manga and anime, Saitama is invincible to everyone except himself, and is so powerful that he can defeat anyone except himself in one hit.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBOX One