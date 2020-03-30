10 game releases to look out for in April

As the month of April is around the corner here are the games releases that will see the light of day in April 2020 amid the global lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak:

Aeolis Tournament– Aeolis Tournament is a 3D party action game where up to eight players compete in various game modes based on a simple one-button mechanic. Characters use an air cannon to control the power of the wind and affect their surroundings. It features physics-based gameplay, a tournament mode and local and online multiplayer play. Game is scheduled to launch on 3 April

Platforms: PC, Switch

Resident Evil 3: Remake –Resident Evil 3: Remake is an upcoming survival horror game developed and published by Capcom scheduled to launch on 3 April. It is a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999) and follows Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira as they attempt to survive a zombie apocalypse while hunted by the intelligent bioweapon Nemesis unlike the original, which uses tank controls and fixed camera angles, the remake features third-person shooter gameplay similar to the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake. It also includes an online multiplayer mode, Resident Evil: Resistance, which puts a team of four players against a “mastermind” who can create traps, enemies, and other hazards.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Fallout 76 Wastelanders expansion –Wastelanders is a massive free update to Fallout 76 that fundamentally changes the Wasteland. One year after the opening of Vault 76, other humans have returned to Appalachia, factions of settlers and raiders aim to make the world their own and claim a rumored fortune. Embark on a new main quest of choice and consequence, interact with characters and the new game has unique stories, which collects powerful new weapons and armour. Their choices decide the fates. The game was earlier scheduled for 7 April now it will launch on 14 April.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Final Fantasy VII Remake –Final Fantasy VII Remake is an upcoming action role-playing game developed and published by Square Enix. The game is a remake of the 1997 PlayStation game Final Fantasy VII. Square Enix plans to release the game as a multi-part series and is scheduled to launch on 10 April. Players control Cloud Strife, a former Shinra soldier who joins the AVALANCHE eco-terrorist group as a mercenary to fight the Shinra Corporation, who have been draining the planet’s life energy. The game is a full remake with real-time polygonal graphics, as opposed to the pre-rendered environments of the original

Platforms: PS4

Deliver Us The Moon– Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction. In an effort to solve the energy crisis, global powers created the World Space Agency and secured a promising new source of energy on the moon.The World Space Agency colonised and operated from the moon until one fateful night all communications with Earth ceased and the energy source was lost. Now, years later, you assume the role of Earth’s last astronaut on a do-or-die mission to investigate what happened and save humanity. Game is scheduled to launch on 24April

Platforms: PS4, XBO





Predator: Hunting Grounds: Predator: Hunting Grounds is an immersive asymmetrical shooter set in remote areas, where the Predator stalks the most challenging prey. Play as a member of an elite Fireteam and complete paramilitary operations before the Predator finds you. Game is scheduled to launch on April 24

Platforms: PS4, PC

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Azure Striker Gunvolt, known as Armed Blue: Gunvolt in Japan, is a 2D side-scrolling action-platform game developed and published by Inti Creates for the Nintendo 3DS eshop. Azure Striker Gunvolt is a side-scrolling action platform game. The player controls the eponymous Gunvolt, who is able to jump, dash, and utilise a gun with special bullets that tag their targets, which grants a homing effect to Gunvolt’s electric fields. Hitting an enemy with multiple tags will guide more of Gunvolt’s electricity towards that enemy, increasing damage. Game is scheduled to launch on 23April

Platforms: PS4

Trials of Mana– Trials of Mana is an upcoming 2020 action role-playing game developed and published by Square Enix scheduled for 24 April . It is a 3D remake of the Super Famicom title of the same name, the third game in the Mana series. The story follows six possible protagonists in their respective quests, which lead them to obtain the Mana Sword and fight a world-ending threat. In gameplay, the player controls three out of six characters, navigating field environments and fighting enemies in real-time combat.

Platforms: PC, PS4, Switch

Gears Tactics — Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most-acclaimed video game franchises – Gears of War. Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters. With the government in disarray, a squad of survivors emerge as humanity’s last hope. Play as Gabe Diaz, recruiting, developing and commanding your squads on a desperate mission to hunt down the relentless and powerful leader of the Locust army: Ukkon, the mastermind monster who makes monsters. Against all odds and fighting for survival, outsmart your enemy in uniquely brutal, turn-based tactical combat. Experience the intensity of one of the most acclaimed video game sagas in an exciting new way. Game is scheduled to launch on 28April

Platforms: PC

Moving Out – Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based moving simulator that brings new meaning to “couch co-op”! Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the busy town of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the biggest moving company, but there’s no task too dangerous or strange for this busy team of go-getters. Grow your business to brave new heights, recruit colourful customizable characters, and save your town from furniture peril! Game is scheduled to launch April 28.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Switch