Sony schedules PS5 event for 4 June, aims to showcase new lineup of games

Sony has scheduled a special event on 4 June, where the company will give us a first look ‘at the future of gaming’ on the PlayStation 5. This is the first time the Japanese tech giant will show off a new lineup of games coming to the PS5, Sony’s next-generation game console. The event will be livestreamed online on Thursday, 4 June at 1:00 pm Pacific time (Friday, 5 June at 1:30 am).

In the teaser shared by Sony’s PlayStation arm on Twitter, there’s a promise for a first look at the future of gaming on the PlayStation 5 and while that doesn’t confirm or deny anything, Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed in a separate blog post that we will indeed be getting “a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday” on 4 June, and not the actual console. That latter bit will happen later.

Join us Thursday, 4 June at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

“This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you” he added.

The PS5 launch isn’t Sony’s only big push during the next few months. In June, it’ll also release The Last of Us Part II, a post-apocalyptic survival game made by the company for its PS4. And in July, the company will release Ghost of Tsushima, an action-adventure samurai game set in feudal Japan.

Both titles are highly anticipated and are being released after delays following the coronavirus outbreak. Ryan noted that Sony tallied more preorders in Europe for The Last of Us Part II than it did for Marvel’s Spider-Man at the same point before its launch. That 2018 superhero game, which was also a PS4 exclusive, was considered one of the best games of that year.

Interestingly, Sony’s game-focused announcement comes only hours after Microsoft revealed crucial details about backward compatible games on the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X will be able to natively play thousands of games across four console generations, some even in HDR and at up to 120fps. Microsoft has also previously had its own gameplay-reveal event, though it was criticised for not revealing enough. The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay reveal, for instance, showed more CGI rather than actual gameplay footage. But at least, we know what the Xbox Series X looks like.