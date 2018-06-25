Rajiv Chilaka exclusive for ‘Hanuman Vs Mahiravana’

From Chhota Bheem to Hanuman Vs Mahiravana, Green Gold Animation CEO, Rajiv Chilaka can be rightly known as the Indian IP generator. Dreaming himself in the shoes of Walt Disney, Chilaka want to take Green Gold Animation to a level as high and beloved as Disney. With the epic feature’s release date around the corner, Chilaka shared his thoughts about the film and what hard work went behind it.

The inspiration behind the mythology feature Hanuman Vs Mahiravana:

The concept and story of Hanuman Vs Mahiravana, is both interesting and intriguing. We felt that the audience will love to know more about Mahiravana, since he is an evil character with magical powers and the ability to defeat anyone. Given that he is able to capture Rama and Lakshmana, shows how powerful he is and what Hanuman has to take on to overpower him.

The focus and love for mythology:

Our focus is to bring interesting stories to people. Chhota Bheem is not exactly mythology though the character is inspired from Bheema of Mahabharat. Super Bheem and Mighty Raju are stories from fantasy and present times respectively. Our mythology is filled with stories that are interesting and rich and I would love to showcase these stories which I feel are lost in our modern ways of life. Hanuman Vs Mahiravana is one such effort.

Animated movies to penetrate the values of our ancestors into the kids’ minds:

I personally think that children should read deep into our mythology to know our culture and heritage, not to mention the amazing stories and morals it has to offer. We at Green Gold would like to make these stories and pack them with excitement and fun so that the children would enjoy it and would look for more.

The process behind creating Hanuman Vs Mahiravana:

Hanuman Vs Mahiravana has been made across five countries and involved various artists and studios from Japan, Australia, Mexico, India and USA. Moreover, getting the quality of animation and character creation from external teams was the biggest challenge in production. Narayanan Vaidyanathan, the writer of the movie has done lot of research about Mahiravana reading lot of books on Ramayana and related stories. Director Ezhil Vendan and his team has conceptualised and presented the story in a visually appealing manner. The action scenes of Hanuman, Mahiravana’s underworld, his soldiers or the character expressions have been created and enveloped in 3D with stereoscopic sound. We have hired professional voice over artists and they have done an excellent work in giving life to the characters.

More about the technology used:

This movie has been made with cutting edge technology, high-end animation and VFX. It’s also made into stereoscopic 3D so the audience can get immersed in this adventure alongside Hanuman. We want this movie to inspire the next generation to feel proud about our heritage and enjoy this as much as they enjoy Harry Potter, Superman or The Avengers!

What the movie says:

This movie depicts how Hanuman has to race against time to save Rama and Lakshmana from the clutches of Mahiravana. This is an untold story and it’s exciting and gripping. This movie is for all ages and will show case a side of Ramayana which is rare. We want to encourage parents to take their kids to watch this movie and would like the kids to know and learn more from our mythology.

Green Gold Animation in the near future:

I see Green Gold as a top animation studio making good movies and TV shows and collaborating with great artists and other studios in India and around the world to bring impressive stories and entertainment like never before.

Coming from the creative team of Gamaya and Green Gold Animation, Hanuman Vs Mahiravana will hit the screens in Hindi and Tamil on 6 July 2018.