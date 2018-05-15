“The Video Editors’ Toolbox”, brought to you by AnimationXpress in association with Adobe, was an exciting experience to the video editors, film editors and industry artists. They got a chance to sharpen their skills and enrich their technical finesse and industry knowledge. The enthusiastic participation of the attendees made the event a huge success. Here’s some snippets from the event.
May 15-2018
Moments from “The Video Editors’ Toolbox”
“The Video Editors’ Toolbox”, brought to you by AnimationXpress in association with Adobe, was an exciting experience to the video editors, film editors and industry artists. They got a chance to sharpen their skills and enrich their technical finesse and industry knowledge. The enthusiastic participation of the attendees made the event a huge success. Here’s some snippets from the event.