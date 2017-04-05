Nelvana’s ‘Bravest Warriors’ season 4 will air on TV in 2018

Building on the success of its first three hilarious seasons on YouTube and other digital platforms, Nelvana, announced at MIPTV the next phase of production on Season Four of Bravest Warriors, the series’ first run on television.

The all-new season of the award-winning intergalactic animated series Bravest Warriors is being produced in association with Frederator Studios for multiple platforms, including linear with complementary digital content. Produced by Nelvana in Canada, the colossal-sized fourth season (52×11 min) is slated to premiere on Teletoon in the fall of 2018. Additionally, the entire online catalogue of its existing episodes produced by Frederator Studios is available for license outside of U.S.A.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nelvana to expand the global reach of Bravest Warriors and heighten the potential of the series we’ve loved for five years,” said Frederator Networks, president, Fred Seibert.

Bravest Warriors tells the story of four teenage heroes-for-hire in the year 3085, as they warp through the universe to save adorable aliens and their worlds using the power of their emotions. Launched on YouTube in November 2012, the series rapidly grew an impressive and dedicated online fan base totalling 150 million views, 1.5 million likes, and over a billion minutes watched. It was the 2013 Shorty Award winner for best web show and the Online Film and Video (Animation) Honouree at The Webby Awards in 2015.

“Bravest Warriors’ modern take on space exploration represents a new wave in animation,” said Nelvana, president, Scott Dyer. “We look forward to sharing the fantastic stories and signature cheeky humour of the series to new audiences and existing fans on a variety of platforms.”

Canadian Graeme Jockic (Stanley Dynamic) joins the Bravest Warriors voice cast as Chris, alongside returning cast members Liliana Mumy as Beth, John Omohundro as Danny, Ian Jones-Quartey as Wallow, Tara Strong as Plum, Michael-Leon Wooley as Impossibear, and Sam Lavagnino as Catbug.