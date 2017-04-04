MIP China Hangzhou announces 55 participating companies at new co-development market in China

Reed MIDEM, organiser of the MIP television markets, announced that 55 companies are now registered to attend the inaugural MIP China Hangzhou which will run from 23 to 25 May, 2017 in the lakeside city of Hangzhou, China.

Chinese companies include powerful regional broadcasters and online platforms such as Shanghai Media Group, Hunan TV, Nanjing Broadcasting, Sichuan TV, Tencent Video, Zhejiang TV, and ZJSTV; major drama and animation production studios such as Daylight Entertainment, Dream Sky Film, Dream Stardom TV, Film TV, Hakim Unique Group, Huace Film & TV, New Classics Media, JY Animation, Shengxihuashi Culture and Media, Talent Television and Film, The Leftpocket Animation Studio, Zespa Media, Zhongnan Animation; and consumer brands such as Intel China, L’Óreal, Pepsi and Yili.

MIP China Hangzhou provides matched 1-to-1 meetings between Chinese and international companies interested in developing or co-producing content for China and global markets.

Among 30 International companies that will be participating in MIP China Hangzhou’s unique matchmaking format are All3Media, ABS-CBN, Caracol TV, Flame Media, Global Agency, Globo TV, GMA Worlwide, MBC Group, Millimages, Sony Pictures/Huaso Film, Televisa, TV Azteca, Viacom, and ZDFE.

“The enthusiastic reaction from Chinese and international companies to the inaugural MIP China Hangzhou underlines the potential for cross-border content development between Chinese and international production companies. Over two and a half days delegates will access meetings, social events, and company visits that will help create new business and partnership opportunities,” said Reed MIDEM (television division), director of market development, Ted Baracos.

The deadline for international companies to register for MIP China Hangzhou is 14 April, 2017.