LIVE: BAF Awards 2017 winners

FICCI FRAMES in its 18th edition continues to honour the best from the animation, visual effects and gaming industry in India with its prestigious Best Animated Frames (BAF) Awards. The BAF Awards, a prestige and honour in itself, is taking place today, 22 March, 2017 at Hotel Renaissance, Powai, Mumbai at FICCI Frames 2017.

And the winners are…

Award for Short Film in the international student category goes to Mopa’s Garden Party

Award for Short Film in the student category from India goes to DSK International Campus – Pune’s Little Love Bites

Award for the Promo Film in International category goes to Riki Production Center LLC, Art Pictures Studio LLC | Smeshariki LLC’s Kikoriki. Legend of the Golden Dragon

Award for the Animated Promo Film from India goes to Nestle India | Paperboat Design Studios Pvt Ltd’s Superbabies

Award for the best Animted ad film from India goes to Vivi5 Animation Art Design Studio’s YK Organic Myntra

Award for the best animated short film (professional) in the international category goes to Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt. Ltd.’s Tokri The Basket

Award for the best animated short film (professional) in the Indian category goes to Eeksaurus Productions Pvt. Ltd.’s Tokri The Basket

Award for the best animated episode in the international category goes to Aum Animation Studios Pvt LTD’s Ande Pirki

Award for the best animated episode in the Indian category goes to Aum Animation Studios Pvt LTD’s Ande Pirki

Award for the best animated promo film in the international category goes to Turtle In Motion Studios Pvt Ltd’s The Shonku Diaries- A Unicorn Adventure

Award for the best animated promo film in the Indian category goes to Turtle In Motion Studios Pvt Ltd’s The Shonku Diaries- A Unicorn Adventure

Award for the best Mobile and Tablet Game: Sports in the Indian category goes to Cosi Games Pvt Ltd’s Pele Soccer Legend

Award for the best Mobile and Tablet Game: Puzzle in the Indian category goes to Xigma Games’ Rubek

Award for the best Mobile and Tablet Game: Puzzle in the international category goes to Reliance Games for The BFG Games



Award for the best Mobile and Tablet Game: Action/Adventure in the Indian category goes to Glu Mobile’s Deer Hunter Classic

Award for the best Mobile and Tablet Game: Action/Adventure in the international category goes to Glu Mobile’s Deer Hunter Classic

Award for the best Mobile and Tablet Game: Arcade/Casual in the international category goes to Love Handle Developers LLP’s Twity Board

Award for the best Mobile and Tablet Game: Arcade/Casual in the Indian category goes to Love Handle Developers LLP’s Twity Board

Award for the best Mobile and Tablet Game: Other genres in the international category goes to Holy Cow Productions’ Bad Dream Brigade

Award for the best Mobile and Tablet Game: Other genres in the Indian category goes to Csharks Games’ Pulimurugan

Award for the best PC, Console and Hand-held Game in the Indian category goes to Apar Games’ Scribbled Arena

Award for the best Student Game in the international category goes to DSK International Campus Pune’s Tremor

Award for the best Student Game in the Indian category goes to DSK International Campus Pune’s Tremor

Award for the best VFX student Short Film in the international category goes to ISART Digital’s Invasion Day

Award for the best VFX student Short Film in the Indian category goes to Jain University’s Unbelieveable Tutting

Award for the best VFX Ad Film in the international category goes to Nomad Films | FutureWorks Media for Dano Milk

Award for the best VFX Ad Film in the Indian category goes to Whitescript | Famous Digital Studios Pvt. Ltd’s for Finolex Fan

Award for the best VFX Episode in the Indian category goes to Swastik Productions | One Life Studios for Karamphaldata Shani

Award for the best VFX in a film in the international category goes to Marvel Studios | Framestore for Doctor Strange

Award for the best VFX in a film in the international category goes to Redchillies.VFX for Fan

Best Shot of The Year in an Indian film goes to Cinestaan Film Company | Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures | Prana Studios for Mirzya

Award for the best new animated character of the year goes to Gajjubhai

Award for the most popular animated show of the year (2016) goes to Motu Patlu

For the first time ever, award for the Best Animated Character’s Voice of the year goes to Meghna Joshi

Started three years ago, award for the Best Case Study goes to Lamput for their case study for Turner

Autodesk’s Prasad Phadke receives Special Recognition Award

A category recognising achievements in the field of VR and AR will be initiated from next year

